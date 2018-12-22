Aecom (ACM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.19

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 522117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $435,180.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aecom by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aecom by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

