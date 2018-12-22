Aecon Group (ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$811.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.15000001307561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.