AeroVironment (AVAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Drexel Hamilton restated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.80.

AVAV traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. 823,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,894,000 after purchasing an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,894,000 after purchasing an additional 540,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 807,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3,574.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 614,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 597,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

