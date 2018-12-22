Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter Acquires 60,000 Shares

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $1.73 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,555,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-muneer-a-satter-acquires-60000-shares.html.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.