Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,753 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $212.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AET. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.88.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

