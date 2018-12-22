Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $161,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AET. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aetna by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Aetna by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Aetna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 566,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aetna by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AET opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $213.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

