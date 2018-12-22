Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

AMG stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $224,818.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

