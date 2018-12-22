AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.13. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.