Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,396. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

