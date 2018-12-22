Alan David Gladstone Buys 100,000 Shares of Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) Stock

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Alan David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OTCMKTS:TRTC opened at $0.61 on Friday. Terra Tech Corp has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 139.58%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.
About Terra Tech
Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products.
Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.