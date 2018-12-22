Alan David Gladstone Buys 100,000 Shares of Terra Tech Corp (TRTC) Stock

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Alan David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:TRTC opened at $0.61 on Friday. Terra Tech Corp has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 139.58%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/alan-david-gladstone-buys-100000-shares-of-terra-tech-corp-trtc-stock.html.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.