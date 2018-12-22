Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Alico stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.89. 17,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Alico has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

In other news, insider George R. Brokaw sold 524,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $17,843,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

