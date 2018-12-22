Allegiant Travel (ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 486 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ALGT stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 691,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.32. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $181.45.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
