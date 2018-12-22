Allergan (AGN) PT Set at $183.00 by Morgan Stanley

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) received a $183.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.52.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,516,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after buying an additional 668,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,939,000 after buying an additional 92,297 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

