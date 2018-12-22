Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,300 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 355,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,698,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 1,200 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $39,252.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,892.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,076,133 shares of company stock valued at $76,268,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. GTT Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

