Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 79.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

R opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-2-40-million-stake-in-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.