Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 5,168 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after acquiring an additional 497,767 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 238,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLD opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.89. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.91 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,087 shares of company stock worth $2,946,940. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

