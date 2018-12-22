Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,616 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 199.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $666.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

