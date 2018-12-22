Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.78

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 61293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.
The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.54.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.
