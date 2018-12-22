Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18,323.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 949,177 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 79,743.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 114,793.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37,811.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 353,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,471,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.89, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.50, for a total value of $10,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $979.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $973.69 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

