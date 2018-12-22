Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $979.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $973.69 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.50, for a total value of $10,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $525,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

