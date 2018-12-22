Altcoin Market Capitalization Tops $65,013.00 (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Altcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00013471 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Altcoin has traded 96.7% higher against the dollar. Altcoin has a market capitalization of $65,013.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Altcoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Altcoin

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Altcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.