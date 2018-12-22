Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.39. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 168.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $33.00 price target on Kennedy-Wilson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

