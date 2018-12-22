Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 234,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $273,607.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

AEO opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

