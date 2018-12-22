Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 124.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,990,000 after buying an additional 531,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $226,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 91,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.67. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.89 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,121.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary M. Glandon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $450,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock worth $1,944,853. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

