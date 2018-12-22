Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Increased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,868,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,377.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $731.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,160.55 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,110.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,096.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Increased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/amazon-com-inc-amzn-holdings-increased-by-lenox-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.