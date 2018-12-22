AmberCoin Reaches Market Cap of $160,860.00 (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. AmberCoin has a total market cap of $160,860.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AMBER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD.

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

