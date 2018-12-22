American Campus Communities (ACC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 257.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 247,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 189,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 527,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.