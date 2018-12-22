American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 259,628 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.65%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/american-campus-communities-inc-acc-shares-bought-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.