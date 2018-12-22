American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) to Issue $0.04 Special Dividend

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.
Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $31.80 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.61.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.