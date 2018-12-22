Analysts Anticipate Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Estee Lauder Companies also posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $1,436,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,027,127.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,207 shares of company stock worth $37,717,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.82. 3,562,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,453. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.