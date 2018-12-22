Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 178 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBIO. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

HBIO opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 521,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.