Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (SMTC) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Semtech posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

In other Semtech news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 60,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $2,928,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,415.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,775,000 after purchasing an additional 549,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 543,325 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,173.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,175,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,856,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.