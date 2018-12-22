Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $556.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.59 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $512.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

