Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $728.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.00 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $767.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $105,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $330,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

