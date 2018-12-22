Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $717.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $725.45 million. Donaldson reported sales of $664.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

