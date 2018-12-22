Analysts Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. LPL Financial reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other LPL Financial news, Director James S. Riepe sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $274,136.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,536 shares of company stock worth $4,059,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $58.16 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

