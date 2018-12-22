Analysts Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.46). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 38,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,143,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 16,500 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $496,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,300 shares of company stock worth $2,587,380. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. 856,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,275. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $863.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

