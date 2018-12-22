Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 174 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 389,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,594. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.