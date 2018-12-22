Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for Polar Power Inc (POLA)

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Polar Power from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Polar Power had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Polar Power will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

