Analysts Set Aircastle Limited (AYR) Price Target at $23.20

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

AYR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Aircastle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aircastle by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 468,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aircastle by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 94,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Aircastle by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aircastle by 31,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 321,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 1,107,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,595. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

