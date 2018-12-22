Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) PT at $16.25

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 372.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,652,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 619,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 31.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,188,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 286,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,378. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $823.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

