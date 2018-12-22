Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) PT at $54.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,066,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,750,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,354,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,760,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

