Analysts Set Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) PT at $105.56

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $827,774,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,217,000 after buying an additional 1,960,048 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $114,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,486,000 after buying an additional 935,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 5,276,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

