Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) PT at $14.50

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

NGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 1,579,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.32. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,289.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,016,000 after acquiring an additional 968,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,716,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.