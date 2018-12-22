Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Target Price at $101.29

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded Premium Brands from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock opened at C$72.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$66.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$835.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$835.17 million. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.50000012191818 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In other Premium Brands news, insider Douglas Owen Goss acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$69,230.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.