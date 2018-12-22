Analysts Set Public Storage (PSA) PT at $203.58

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 2,540,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,573. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $97,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

