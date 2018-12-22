Analysts Set Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.93. 826,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $177,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $215,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,221,485 shares of company stock worth $73,286,780 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 212,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,290,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rapid7 by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rapid7 by 25.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.