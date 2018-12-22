Analysts Set United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) PT at $20.00

Shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $697,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,535.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

UBNK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 287,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,045. United Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $57.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

