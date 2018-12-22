Analyzing Alvarion (ALVRQ) & AudioCodes (AUDC)

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alvarion alerts:

This table compares Alvarion and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes 5.61% 15.90% 8.30%

Volatility and Risk

Alvarion has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvarion and AudioCodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.80 $4.03 million N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alvarion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AudioCodes pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alvarion does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alvarion and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Alvarion.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Alvarion on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.95.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. It also provides planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. The company primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.