Analyzing EVINE Live (EVLV) and Youngevity International (YGYI)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EVINE Live alerts:

This table compares EVINE Live and Youngevity International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $648.22 million 0.06 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -60.99 Youngevity International $165.70 million 0.87 -$12.67 million N/A N/A

EVINE Live has higher revenue and earnings than Youngevity International.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -0.91% -5.87% -1.91% Youngevity International -10.85% -150.83% -24.02%

Risk and Volatility

EVINE Live has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of EVINE Live shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVINE Live and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVINE Live presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.62%. Youngevity International has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given EVINE Live’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Youngevity International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.